Prudential Financial Inc. Has $38.56 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 146.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Paycom Software worth $38,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $332.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.59. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 133.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

