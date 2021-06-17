Prudential Financial Inc. Has $39.02 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $39,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $118.98 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,438,844.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $902,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,127.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $11,250,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

