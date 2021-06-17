Prudential Financial Inc. Has $39.13 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Citizens Financial Group worth $39,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Argus boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

