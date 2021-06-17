Prudential Financial Inc. Has $40.98 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of PerkinElmer worth $40,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.90. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

