Prudential Financial Inc. Has $41.62 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $41,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $346.11 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $210.00 and a one year high of $349.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

