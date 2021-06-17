Prudential Financial Inc. Has $46.64 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,924 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Arrow Electronics worth $46,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.32.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

