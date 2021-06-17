Prudential Financial Inc. Has $46.80 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $46,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

