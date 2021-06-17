Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $40,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

