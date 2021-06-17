Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $49,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

