Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,834 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Generac worth $38,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $46,351,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

NYSE GNRC opened at $369.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $377.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

