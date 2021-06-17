Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,842 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $38,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

General Mills stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.