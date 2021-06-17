Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 26,769 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of IQVIA worth $49,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $244.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

