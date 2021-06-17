Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,880 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Paychex worth $47,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

