Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,217,984 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,217,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of UGI worth $52,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UGI by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $8,517,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.