Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 142,760 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,760 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of AutoNation worth $40,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $7,014,787.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

