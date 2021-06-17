Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 161,662 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,662 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.62% of Jabil worth $48,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Jabil stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,148. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

