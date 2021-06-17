Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 226,622 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,622 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $43,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $221.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.