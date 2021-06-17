Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 279,178 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279,178 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Semtech worth $43,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after buying an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 132,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

SMTC opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

