Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 71,650 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of American International Group worth $41,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.