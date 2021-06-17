Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,474,809 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $41,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

