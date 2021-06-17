PTON Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, PTON has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $349,743.86 and approximately $93.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00060009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00755847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00084357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042387 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.