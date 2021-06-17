Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Public Storage worth $736,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 37.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,639 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 147,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $296.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

