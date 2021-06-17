Pundi X[new] One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.92 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $312.50 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

