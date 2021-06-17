PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 281,172 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $39.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.07.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

