PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.23), with a volume of 316,160 shares traded.

PZC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 274.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.17.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

