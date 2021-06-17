Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,032.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $55,032.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.41 or 0.00032704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00141761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00181096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00912286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,988.26 or 1.00110369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

