Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lifted by William Blair

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

NYSE DFS opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.