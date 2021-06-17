QASH (QASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.89 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $24.89 million and $313,655.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.58 or 0.00766001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042302 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

