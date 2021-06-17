QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $48.03

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.03, but opened at $46.24. QIAGEN shares last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 3,983 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth about $208,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after buying an additional 966,935 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

