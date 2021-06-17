QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.46 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $221,213.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00139133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00180308 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.00905446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.10 or 1.00042561 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

