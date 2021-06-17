Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $184.32 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Qtum has a market cap of $841.76 million and $184.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $8.55 or 0.00022617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,490,929 coins and its circulating supply is 98,457,126 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

