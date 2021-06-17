Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $853.09 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Quant has a total market cap of $853.09 million and $11.75 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for $70.66 or 0.00186652 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.00622685 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

