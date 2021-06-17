Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.74. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.54, with a volume of 359,222 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on QBR.B. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.70. The company has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

