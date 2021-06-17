Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.74. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.54, with a volume of 359,222 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on QBR.B. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.70. The company has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

