Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,685 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

