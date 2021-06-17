RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.38. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 30,067 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $139.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Equities analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the first quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

