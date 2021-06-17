RAI Finance (RAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.13 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $34.13 million and $7.15 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00140552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00179929 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00887617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,021.07 or 1.00184132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002938 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,822,537 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

