Rakon 1-Day Volume Tops $319,561.00 (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $73.32 million and $319,561.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rakon has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.94 or 0.00681731 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Rakon Coin Profile

Rakon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.