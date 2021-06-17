Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,162,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 5,750,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,115.8 days.

Rakuten Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.07.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

