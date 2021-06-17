Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.87. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 22.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

