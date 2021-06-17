Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Rapid7 worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.