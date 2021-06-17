RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.14) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

RAPT stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $800.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.02.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,379 shares of company stock valued at $285,870. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

