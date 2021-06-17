Raymond James Boosts Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $25.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 228.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

