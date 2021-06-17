Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $4.47 million and $488,031.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00140315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00178989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.18 or 0.00911523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,618.83 or 0.99918528 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

