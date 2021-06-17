RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 197,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

RBB opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 66,247 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

