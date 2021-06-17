Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.64. Reading International shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 24,355 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,370.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. Insiders sold a total of 208,000 shares of company stock worth $1,265,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

