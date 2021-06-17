REAL Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, REAL has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $654,274.53 and approximately $293.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.81 or 0.00762625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00083842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042155 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

