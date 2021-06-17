ReapChain Market Cap Hits $8.45 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. ReapChain has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $500,849.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.81 or 0.00762625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00083842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042155 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

