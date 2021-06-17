Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/11/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “positive” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

6/11/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

6/9/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $275.00 to $269.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

5/12/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $332.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $300.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.54. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $121,479,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

