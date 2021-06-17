Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ: CMTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/11/2021 – Comtech Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

6/9/2021 – Comtech Telecommunications had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Comtech Telecommunications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CMTL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 260,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

