Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.58. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.